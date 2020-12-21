Emily Ratajkowski’s Beachside Look Includes a Printed Bikini & Unconventional Sneakers

It appears Emily Ratajkowski’s Christmas may be more sandy than it is snowy.

The model, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, enjoyed her time in Los Angeles over the weekend with a trip to the beach, soaking up the sun in designs courtesy of her own brand. The Inamorata Woman founder opted for her label’s printed $75 Orpheus bikini top with matching $75 bottoms for the beachside outing, both available at InamorataWoman.com.

As her excursion came to an end later in the afternoon, Ratajkowski slipped on another piece from her brand — this time a cozy $115 oversize hoodie — and an unexpected pair of shoes.

Emily Ratajkowski soaks up the sun on the beaches of Los Angeles, Dec. 20. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski (L) soaks up the sun on the beaches of Los Angeles, Dec. 20. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers on the beach. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Instead of a typical sandal or flip flop for the beach, EmRata decided to lace up a set of signature sneakers from Reebok. The tri-color iteration of the Classic Leather silhouette from the brand featured smooth white uppers with hits of red and black across the entirety of the shoe. While the “We Are Your Friends” star’s colorway isn’t currently available, similar versions of the sneaker retail for $75 at Reebok.com.

Related Hailey Baldwin Teases Her Cozy At-Home Style in Sweats & Fuzzy Socks With Justin Bieber Gwen Stefani Channels Her Edgy Roots in a Gem-Coated Mini Skirt, Fishnets & the Sharpest Latex Boots Christina Aguilera Swaps a Plunging Leather Suit for the Coziest Sweats in a Mix of 2020's Biggest Trends

Recently, Ratajkowski has been showing off a mixture of red and white footwear, one of her new favorite colorway combinations. From here New Balance 574 kicks to her Karlie Kloss x Adidas SolarGlide shoes, red is becoming a prominent shade in the media personality’s rotation.

Watch on FN

Emily Ratajkowski out for a walk in Karlie Kloss x Adidas sneakers on Nov. 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA In addition to her recent pairs, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Emily Ratajkowski’s chic sneaker style over the years.