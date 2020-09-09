Emily Ratajkowski’s Biker Shorts, Oversize Tee & Sneakers Master the Athleisure Trend

Emily Ratajkowski returned to the Manhattan streets this week and brought back her signature athleisure-chic style.

The “We Are Your Friends” star stepped out in the city yesterday to take her dog for a walk, keeping comfortable in a pair of classic black biker shorts that peeped out from under an oversize graphic T-shirt.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York, Sept. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Nikes. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Ratajkowski again opted for comfortability for the walk in shoes from Nike. Though the brand’s Air Force 1 silhouette debuted in the 1980s, it has once more become a generational icon and must-have shoe of the summer thanks to a push from Gen-Z stars and TikTok-inspired trends. Spanning generations of trends with its effortless silhouette and chunky appeal, the pair also comes with a more wallet-friendly price tag of $90 at Nike.com.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York, Sept. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

EmRata’s return to the city comes after months spent in the Hamptons with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Just last week, the model got in one last beach trip before the end of summer wearing the same exact sneakers, an unconventional choice for the sandy shores.

In addition to her Nikes, the Inamorata Woman founder broke out a top from her brand’s newest collection; the Cherry green polka dot tank top features a daring lace-up open back design and an $85 price tag on the brand’s website. She matched the shirt to more relaxed Serra sweatpants from the brand as well as chunky gold hoop earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski rides her bike to the beach in the Hamptons in New York, Sept. 3. CREDIT: Matt Agudo/Splash News

On top of her Nike pairs, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Check out the gallery to discover more of Emily Ratajkowski’s best sneaker style moments.