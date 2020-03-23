Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Is the Chicest Dog Walker in a Cozy Coat & Sleek Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Emily Ratajkowski looked ultra-cozy as she took a break from self-quarantine to walk her dog, Colombo, yesterday in New York.

The model suited up in sweatpants and an ankle-length beige coat that appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a cozy coat and Nike Air Max 90 sneakers in New York, March 22.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Air Max 90s.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the Inamorata swimwear designer opted for a pair of retro-inspired kicks: Nike Air Max 90s. The shoes have Max Air cushioning, with a padded collar, a waffle sole and stitched overlays. On Nike.com right now, you can snag the shoes for $90 — 25% off their initial $120 price tag.

Nike Air Max 90, white sneakers
Nike Air Max 90
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Air Max 90 $120 $90
Buy it

Ratajkowski completed her look with a baseball cap, cat-eye sunglasses and hoop earrings. The A-lister was joined on her outing by husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who sported a North Face jacket, track pants and all-black high-top sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York, March 22.
CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her signature style, Ratajkowski can often be found in kicks. The “I Feel Pretty” actress has worn her Air Max 90s before, and other favorite sneaker styles include the Nike Cortez, the Adidas Samba and the Veja Esplar.

Some Air Max 90 sizes are no longer available in an all-white color palette, so we’ve rounded up some chic alternatives below so you can get a look similar to EmRata’s.

Air Max Graviton
Nike Air Max Graviton
CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max Graviton, $75 (was $100).

Fila Disruptor II
Fila Disruptor II
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Fila Disruptor II, $26 to $140.

On Cloud sneakers
On Cloud
CREDIT: On

To Buy: On Cloud, $130.

