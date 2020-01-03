Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Exclusive Asics x Naked Gel Kayano Sneakers in NYC

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski welcomed the new decade on a sunny note while taking a stroll around New York City yesterday morning.

Most notably, the model and entrepreneur wore a pair of exclusive Asics Gel Kayano sneakers created in collaboration with Danish women’s sneaker supplier Naked, which were released in September 2018. The shoes have a white base color with silver detailing throughout, accented by navy detailing along the sides and a band of mustard on the otherwise white soles.

Ratajkowski paired the sneakers with a ruched nude top, gray sweatpants and a statement mustard puffer jacket with bold black detailing throughout and on the interior. She accessorized the ensemble with small black cat-eye sunglasses, layered necklaces and a pair of earrings.

The Asics Kayano shoes have a knit upper construction and a rubber sole with a reinforced heel. The sneakers incorporate Asics brand signatures, such as Flytefoam insoles and a heat-sealed construction. This model is designed to be lightweight and ideal for running. Accordingly, the Asics signature gel technology is intended to minimize impact and protect joints during physical activity.

The Asics x Naked collaboration integrated Japanese design with a Scandinavian influence. Pairing the Asics logo with the Copenhagen retailer’s 1990s, retro sportswear-inspired aesthetics, the partnership brought a streetwear element to the traditional athletic brand.

Ratajkowski often is spotted wearing sneakers when strolling around New York City. Recently, the 28-year-old wore a chunky white pair in a similar style, also styled with sweatpants. As we head into a new decade, the street style icon’s signature daytime look seems to be here to stay.

