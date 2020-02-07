Emily Ratajkowski’s Airport Style Includes a Classic Pair of $70 Nike Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski manages to look effortlessly chic at everything: from walking her dog to hopping on a jet.

The model shared a peek at her airport-ready ensemble yesterday, alongside her husband Sebastian Bear McClard. The “I Feel Pretty” actress chose a comfortable black cropped sweatshirt-and-sweatpants set with an oversized tote bag while McClard went bold in a watercolor-printed combo and denim jacket.

The two both chose to keep it easy for the flight in pairs of sneakers. EmRata’s shoe choice was a classic one, wearing Nike Cortez sneakers, a low-top black and white style with leather uppers. The shoe, first released back in 1972, retails for just $70.

The Nike Cortez Basic sneaker. CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker is one of many similar styles Ratajkowski keeps in her closet; the 28-year-old also has a collection of white sneakers from brands like Adidas, Veja, Asics and more. Beyond wearing them to the airport, the Inamorata founder styles them with jeans and a crop top to walk her dog, with flowy sundresses for coffee runs and even with a red bike-shorts ensemble to pump her gas.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York, Jan. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s all-white Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski wears a flirty yellow minidress with white sneakers, June 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski in Nike Cortez sneakers in Los Angeles, April 2019. CREDIT: Mega

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Flip through the gallery to see all the different ways Emily Ratajkowski has styled her white sneakers.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Masters Street Style Trends in Red Snakeskin Boots With Husband

Proof That Emily Ratajkowski Has the Chicest Dog-Walking Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wears All-White Nike Sneakers With Jeans Tucked In to Her Socks