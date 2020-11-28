To get some post-Thanksgiving exercise, Emily Ratajkowski took a stroll in nature wearing orange Adidas x Karlie Kloss sneakers ahead of their launch.

On Friday, the pregnant model — alongside husband Sebastian Bear-McClaud — wore the Adidas x Karlie Kloss SolarGlide sneakers from the fellow model’s much-anticipated collection, which debuts Tuesday. EmRata paired the statement footwear choice with a gray cropped sweatshirt, high-waisted black leggings, layered necklaces and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap — all of which color-coordinated with her Mobot foam roller water bottle.

Emily Ratajkowski on Nov. 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA The Inamorata founder opted for the SolarGlide sneaker in the “Raw Amber” colorway. The versatile running shoe feature a mesh upper construction with responsive Boost midsoles, lace-up front closure and tailored fiber placement for stitched-in reinforcement and a supportive fit. They will retail for $140 and also will be available in two other colorways: “Cloud White” and “Core Black.”

To get the shoes, Adidas.com is offering shoppers to set a reminder for the release of the collection, including the “Core Black” option, when it drops at 3 a.m. ET on Dec. 1.

This collaboration marks the German footwear juggernaut’s first collection with the supermodel and Kode With Klossy founder. The release will also feature activewear apparel including sports bras, T-shirts, leggings, shorts and lightweight outerwear selections, made from the brand’s PrimeBlue and PrimeGreen recycled textiles. According to a statement, Adidas will release more seasonal drops with Kloss in 2021.

Ratajkowski proves that her sneaker style seamlessly transitions from athleisure to more elevated urban-chic ensembles. Recently, the entrepreneur paired white Superga sneakers with a printed minidress from her label, and teamed these edgy Proenza Schouler ‘Puffy’ sneakers with a maxi dress from Kim Shui.

