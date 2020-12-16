Emily Blunt Makes a Case for Culottes in a Bold Blouse & Sleek Knee-High Pointy Boots for ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Blunt pulled off a chic academia ensemble while promoting her latest film “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

On Tuesday, as part of the movie’s virtual press tour, Blunt wore a complete look from Saint Laurent. The actress started the ensemble with the brand’s Spencer Jacket in chiné wool twill, which has a $2,690 price tag and is available at Ysl.com. Underneath the gray outerwear piece, which featured capped sleeves, Blunt opted for the fashion house’s Lavalliére-Neck Blouse in silk muslin. The blouse retails for $1,390 at Neimanmarcus.com.

Blunt continued the scholarly aesthetic with the brand’s High-Rise Pleated Pants, which perfectly complemented the jacket. Net-a-Porter.com offers a similar style by the brand for $1,290. Blunt accessorized with Saint Laurent’s Textured Square Corset Belt, which came equipped in shiny crocodile-embossed leather.

As for footwear, Blunt kept it sleek with a pair of suede knee-high boots. The boots appeared to be suede in construction and featured a pointed toe. Knee-high boots are trending big this season as seen on celebrities like Ivanka Trump, Kate Middleton, Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum and more. The shoes are loved by many due to their versatility as they pair well with almost any ensemble.

When it comes to her red carpet and event-style, Blunt often makes bold fashion choices with high-end brands like Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen.

Emily Blunt attends the world premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II” on March 8. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Earlier this year, Blunt turned heads at the premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II when she stepped out in a red figure-hugging Alexander McQueen leather and lace ankle-length dress with a Jimmy Choo Cloud clutch. She paired the vibrant ensemble metallic Jimmy Choo sandals. Another style moment worth mentioning from Blunt came in 2019 when she and her husband John Krasinski attended the 71st Annual Writers Guild of America Awards in matching black tuxedos.

The “Marry Poppins Returns” star wore a black baroque print Dolce & Gabbana suit featuring an oversized ruffled bow tie with black satin Jimmy Choo heels.

Add knee-high boots into your footwear rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Maxim Heel Boots, $80 (was $199)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Steve Madden Letty Suede Knee High Boot, $110 (was $130)

CREDIT: Courtesy Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Magalli Leather Knee Boots, $238

