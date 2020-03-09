Emily Blunt Takes a Page From Meghan Markle’s Style Book By Wearing Too-Big Heels

Emily Blunt’s latest shoe styling trick may look familiar to royal style fans.

Blunt attended the premiere of her newest film, “A Quiet Place Part II,” in New York last night wearing an Alexander McQueen leather and lace ankle-length dress with a gold Jimmy Choo Cloud clutch.

Emily Blunt at the premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II” in New York, March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Emily Blunt’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, she chose a pair of gold strappy platform sandals with a flashy metallic finish. The Jimmy Choo Misty sandal is set on a whopping 4.7-inch heel and sells for $875 at Farfetch.com.

Beyond their sky-high heels, the wildest part about Blunt’s shoes is the fact that they were too big. In photos, they can be seen gaping at the back as her foot slips forward, not perfectly fitting into the heel of the sandal.

The gap in size became even more visible when the actress posed with her husband and fellow cast member, John Krasinski, who wore a blue Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II” in New York, March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Krasinski’s black leather $1,195 Christian Louboutin brogues look as if they fit well, Blunt’s foot separated from the heel, although it appeared to fit at the toe.

This styling hack of sizing up on heels has been made famous by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The royal family member chose Aquazzura strappy pumps to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, and fans were quick to notice the gap in her shoes. The reasoning behind Markle’s too-big sandals is likely the same one driving Blunt’s choice to wear a larger size: comfort.

Leaving space between the back of the foot and the heel of the shoe is said to reduce blisters and chafing, especially as the feet swell throughout the day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce their engagement, with Markle in Aquazzura shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

