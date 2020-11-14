Elsa Hosk Shares Two Ways to Style Lug Sole Shoes This Season

Lug sole shoes continue to dominate the spotlight this season, and Elsa Hosk reminds us that there are multiple ways to style the trend.

On Saturday, the Victoria Secret alumna shared a photo of her walking around New York City in the Brown Martin Wool Shirt Jacket from Nanushka with a beige knit turtleneck sweater underneath. She paired the earth-toned combination with light-wash skinny jeans. This chocolate-hued shirt-jacket retails for $715 and is available for purchase on ssense.com.

She polished off the casual outfit with a $2,400 The Pouch handbag in the Neutral colorway from Bottega Veneta, which can be purchased on netaporter.com, and a pair of Scrambler boots in the Tan colorway from Simon Miller. They feature a leather upper construction with pull tabs at the front and heel of the shaft with a lugged rubber sole. These shoes retail for $540 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

On Friday, while strolling around the SoHo neighborhood in New York, the model styled an oversized beige turtleneck sweater with the Penelope Bumpsuit in the ivory colorway, which retails for $155, to create an effortlessly polished light-hued neutral ensemble. She accessorized the look with a pair of grey Diane socks from Comme Si and her $1,911 Mini Jodie woven handbag from Bottega Veneta.

To finish off the outfit, the Stockholm native opted for her Eytys Halo sneakers in the beige colorway. These statement shoes feature a suede upper construction with a 2.8-inch heel, a 2-inch platform, and a heavily treaded rubber sole. While the beige is no longer available, the white colorway offers is a similar aesthetic and retails for $540 at farfetch.com.

Add an urban-chic edge to any outfit with these similar lug sole styles below.

