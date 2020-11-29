Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Chanel Jacket and Saks Potts White Boots With a Pouch

Elsa Hosk found an ultra-chic ensemble that lets her show off her baby bump in style.

While posing on a rooftop in New York City, the model opted to mix luxury and affordable items, teaming a Chanel jacket with a pair of pants from Zara.

The Victoria Secret alumna wore a black jacket from Chanel. The look features a cropped silhouette with large silver button-down detailing, a collar with large lapels and long sleeves. Hosk appears to have added her beloved silver crystal brooch from the French luxury label to elevate the look. A similar accessory can be purchased at one of the brand’s boutiques for a retail price ranging from $400 to $650.

She styled the high-end outerwear piece with a pair of high-waisted black pants from Zara, which retail for less than $100. The retailer currently offers a similar pair of leggings for $36. The Sweden native accessorized the outfit with long white pearl earrings and a gunmetal beaded handbag from Chanel that features silver hardware.

Related Kristen Stewart Swaps Her Designer Duds & Stilettos For Ripped Jeans & Adidas Elsa Hosk Shares Two Ways to Style Lug Sole Shoes This Season Cardi B Shows Off Lavish Shoes With Studs, Snakes & 6-Inch Heels From Her 'Old Closet'

For footwear, Hosk opted for a pair of Saks Potts High Boots in the white colorway. These shoes feature a trendy knee-high silhouette with a small bag around the calf. They are constructed with 100% cow leather with an ostrich-like embossed texture and feature a chunky heel and a round toe. While this hue is not currently available, the black colorway retails for $397 and can be purchased on Sakspotts.com.

Watch on FN

Throughout her pregnancy, the model showed off her maternity street style prowess and often pairs sophisticated basics with trendy footwear styles, such as her beloved Chanel ‘Dad’ sandals, chunky sneakers and lug sole boots.

Embrace the knee-high boot trend, and shop these similar styles below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Clerem Boots, $150.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Hallie Boots, $145.

To Buy: Nine West Gabal Boots, $200.

Click through this gallery to see how more stylish celebrities wear their boots.