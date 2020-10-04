Elsa Hosk Masters the Off-Duty Model Look In Chanel Dad Sandals & Sneakers

Chanel ‘Dad’ Sandals are all the rage across Instagram and Elsa Hosk proves this trendy pair can be either dressed up or down. While out for breakfast with her boyfriend, Tom Daly, in New York City, the pregnant model paired the cool-girl footwear choice with a chic off-duty ensemble.

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

She wore a Heavy Manners classic zrewneck sweatshirt in the ‘We Fell Off’ colorway. The cozy top retails for $150 and is available for purchase on heavymannersny.com. She coordinated the pink loungewear piece with a pair of blue jeans and a matching Prada Re-Edition 2000 Mini nylon bag in the Periwinkle Blue colorway. This handbag is valued at approximately $769 and is available for purchase via the resale market on StockX.com.

Here’s a closer look at the sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, these coveted Chanel sandals feature a black rubber construction and an adjustable, two-strap design with white double ‘C’ logos on the ends of straps. They have an approximate value of $1,800 to $2,300 and are available to purchase through the resale market on vestiairecollective.com.

To finish off the look, the Victoria Secret Angel and her partner wore coordinating ‘Vote’ masks.

On the same day, Hosk shared another ensemble featuring Chanel footwear to show off her chic sneaker style. She wore a coordinating T By Alexander Wang pink sweatsuit. The Pink Terry hoodie retails for $180 and is available for purchase on ssense.com. Complete the set with the Pink Terry lounge pants that retail for $195 and also are available to buy on ssense.com. She layered a dark brown trench coat from The Frankie Shop over the top of the loungewear.

The 31-year-old styled the look with Chanel Suede CC 40 Sneakers in the white/grey/pink colorway. They are sold-out throughout the resale market and are valued at around $1,200 per pair. She finished off the ensemble with a baseball cap and a Chanel 2.55 handbag in a silver metallic colorway.

