Elsa Hosk Does the Sock and ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend In Chanel’s Must-Have Shoes and a Painted Leather Jacket

The model shared another way to style her favorite dad sandals this Friday and doubled down on the aesthetic by pairing them with contrasting socks.

Elsa Hosk wore a pair of Chanel black rubber sandals that feature a buckled two-strap design with white double ‘C’ logos on each side. While they are sold out on the brand’s website, they are available on the resale market with an approximate value of $1,800 to $2,300. To find a pair of these coveted shoes, there are several options available on vestiairecollective.com.

She coordinated them with white logo tennis socks from Balenciaga to fully embrace the ‘ugly’ sandal trend. These socks retail for $125 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

For her outfit, the Victoria Secret alumna opted for a blue and green plaid maxi-length dress and paired it painted black leather jacket from Balenciaga that reads the jacket’s namesake label in white on one of the sleeves. While the jacket no longer appears available for purchase, the $4,800 Balenciaga ‘The Bombardier’ Jacket offers a similar aesthetic and is available for purchase on farfetch.com. To finish off the ensemble, Hosk chose a Chanel black shoulder bag with cream detailing.

Known for her elevated off-duty ensembles, the model counts her Chanel Suede CC 40 sneakers, Prada Zip-Picket Combat boots, and Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals among her most beloved footwear choices.

To try out the ugly sandal trend, shop these similar shoe styles below.

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals, $45.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Voss Brando Fisherman Sandal, $90.

To Buy: Skechers Cali Gear Sandal, $30.

