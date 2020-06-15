Elsa Hosk Styles Her Oversize Button-Down as a Dress With a Chanel Corset Belt & Soaring Pumps

Even Elsa Hosk has been ditching high heels in quarantine.

Taking to Instagram today, the 31-year-old Swedish supermodel showed off a stylish look complete with soaring pumps — and she revealed it’s “been a while” since the last time she wore heels. In her image, Hosk posed in an oversize white button-down shirt from House of CB. The influencer chose to go pantless underneath, transforming the button-down from shirt to dress. She styled the top with a blush-colored Chanel corset belt.

On her feet, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum sported The Attico’s white croc-print Sophie pumps. Modeled after styles from the ’70s and ’80s, the Sophie appears in The Attico’s fall ’19 range. The Italian-made silhouette features a low-cut vamp — a leg-lengthening feature — along with a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. On Net-a-Porter.com, the shoes are currently marked down by 60%, from $690 to $276.

Although Hosk said she hadn’t worn heels in a while, this actually isn’t the first time she’s sported her Attico Sophie pumps on Instagram. In a December 2019 post, the former pro basketball player wore a puff sleeve blazer dress from Boohoo teamed with her white-hot pumps.

While she is perhaps best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — both on the runway and in photo campaigns — Hosk’s credentials in the fashion space go beyond that. She has appeared in campaigns for René Caovilla, Reformation and Schutz, to name a few, and partnered with J Brand last year on a sustainable capsule collection. Additionally, the model has walked the runway for labels including Ralph & Russo, Balmain, Philipp Plein and Moschino.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Hosk can often be found in comfy-chic footwear, such as Adidas Ultraboost sneakers, New Balance dad shoes, Dior monogrammed clogs and Prada Monolith combat boots. Unsurprisingly, the catwalker tends to select high heels for red carpets and other public appearances, having previously stepped out in pairs from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

