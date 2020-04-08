Ellen DeGeneres Does the Cozy At-Home Look in Sweats + Simple White Sneakers

Ellen DeGeneres is keeping cozy as she continues to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 62-year-old talk show host tweeted a video from her home in Los Angeles to promote the latest episode of “Game of Games.” She wore an appropriately cozy look for the occasion, teaming a cornflower blue crewneck sweater with fitted gray sweatpants. DeGeneres added a bit of personality to her ensemble with a chic navy and white scarf, which she wore tied around her neck.

#GameofGames is about to start! It’s an hour of fun, and tonight it has @JTimberlake and @AnnaKendrick47 and a bunch of other #Trolls. pic.twitter.com/DZDrDFQiuH — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 7, 2020

For footwear, the comedian chose a pair of sleek white low-top sneakers. It’s unclear what brand the shoes were from, but they had an understated look, with a clean white upper, a rounded toe and a subtle contrast detailing at the heel tab.

DeGeneres has her own lifestyle label, called ED Ellen DeGeneres, which offers apparel and footwear as well as home, baby and pet products. While the “Ellen” alum makes sneakers of her own, she often sports simple white kicks from the likes of Saint Laurent, Adidas and Converse. The star has also opted for brogues from high-end labels such as Bottega Veneta and Celine.

Below, we’ve rounded up some white sneakers that offer a similar look to DeGeneres’ — and they all come at a relatively affordable price point.

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Lila Sneaker, $50.

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith, $53 (was $75).

To Buy: Frye Ivy Sneaker, $149 (was $198).

