Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Twin in Pantsuits + More Suit Looks at Golden Globes 2020

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi suited up in style on the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards tonight in Los Angeles, where DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for her work in television.

DeGeneres, known for her androgynous style, wore a navy embellished suit by Celine with a dark button-down shirt. The talkshow host completed her look with flat lace-up shoes.

Meanwhile, de Rossi wore a sleek black suit, also by Celine, with a white button-down top and a skinny black tie. For footwear, the “Scandal” alum chose spiky black pumps with a pointed toe and slim heel.

Carol Burnett, the namesake of DeGeneres’ award, also wore pants. The legendary comedian wore a sparkling jacket over a black turtleneck and trousers. Pointed-toe black shoes capped off the ensemble.

Elsewhere, Kate McKinnon wore a black pantsuit with sparkling accents throughout. The “Saturday Night Live” star teamed the Prabal Gurung suit with pointed-toe pumps, choosing Jimmy Choo’s Love silhouette, which retails for around $625.

Zoey Deutch went the jumpsuit route, rather than choosing a blazer and matching trousers. The “Dirty Grandpa” star wore a custom daffodil yellow one-piece from Fendi with ultra-wide legs, creating the illusion from a distance of a gown. The jumpsuit featured long puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline, perfect for showing off Deutch’s sapphire necklace.

