Ellen DeGeneres Nails Work-From-Home Fashion in Fuzzy Sandals and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Sweatpants

With her show on pause for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen DeGeneres is taking to social media to spread her signature humor and kindness.

The comedian announced on March 13 that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” would be suspending production until March 30. Since then, the talk show host is using Instagram to bring laughs and heartfelt moments to her fans. Today, for instance, she partnered with Save With Stories, an initiative to help raise funds for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry organizations, by reading aloud her book “Ellen DeGeneres Home” alongside all of her dogs and cats.

For the video, she kept comfortable in a gray knit sweater and maroon joggers from Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration. The now sold-out sweatpants retailed originally for $85 but DeGeneres received the pair for free when Beyoncé gifted her the collection in January.

The comedian matched her “reading” look with a pair of fuzzy dual strap slip-on sandals, which resemble Birkenstock’s Arizona shearling design with its furry-lined suede uppers and cork footbed. Similar colorways retail for $150 at Birkenstock.com.

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals. CREDIT: Birkenstock

According to the post, donations go towards supporting food banks and mobile meal trucks in addition to community feeding programs. These funds also provide children with educational toys, books and worksheets to feed not only their hunger but for learning as well. Donations have been crucial as schools continue to shut down across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The post explains that one time gifts of $10 can be made by texting “SAVE” to 20222 and through their page on SavetheChildren.org.

If you’re looking for comfy, fuzzy sandals like Ellen DeGeneres’ pair while you also work from home, check out these similar styles below.

Ugg Fuzzy Yeah sandals. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Fuzz Yeah Sandals, $48 was $50

Vince Kalina slides. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Kalina Slides, $94 was $125

Jessica Simpson fuzzy flip flops. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Fuzzy Flip Flops, $17

