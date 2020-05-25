Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ellen Wears the Coziest Birkenstocks With Wife Portia de Rossi on a Summer Stroll

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Ellen DeGeneres’ Shoe Style
Ellen DeGeneres’ Shoe Style
Ellen DeGeneres’ Shoe Style
Ellen DeGeneres’ Shoe Style
View Gallery 10 Images

Today, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, went on an outing in Santa Barbara, Calif., this weekend to celebrate the beginning of summer, and their outfits were suited for the occasion. The 62-year-old comedienne wore a dark blue button-down shirt with three-quarter length sleeves and coordinating navy pinstripe Bermuda shorts.

For footwear, the television show host opted for a pair of Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals. The shoes feature a suede leather upper construction, a cork footbed with shearling lining and EVA midsole. The silhouette has two shearling-lined straps that go across the top of the foot and are secured with metal buckles. The shoes cost $150 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi who have been staying inside their fancy home in Santa Barbara, take a break from being cooped up what Ellen described as, her "prison" and head out in their convertible Porsche. The 62 year-old comedian and her 47 year-old wife are spotted enjoying a bit of a wander around Santa Barbara on Memorial Day while wearing masks to guard against possible spreading coronavirus. Seen here heading back to their car, Portia is carrying a bag from Wendy Foster where she seemed like one particular dress. She'd modeled it for Ellen, who pulled her mask down to drink her iced-tea while watching. 23 May 2020 Pictured: Ellen Degeneres, Portia DeRossi. Photo credit: Rachpoot/P&P/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA670855_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Rachpoot/P&P/MEGA

Meanwhile, Portia chose a monochrome look as well. She wore a white short sleeve blouse with pinstripe detailing and a high neckline. The actress styled the shirt with loose-fitting, cropped creamy beige-colored trousers. As for shoes, she chose a pair of light-colored d’Orsay flats with a pointed toe.

Shearling-lined Birkenstocks appear to be DeGeneres’ go-to shoe. In March, we saw the star wearing this same style on IGTV, where she read her book “Ellen Degeneres Home” to her social media audience. This was part of an initiative to help raise money for charities, including Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

With DeGeneres trying to bring comfort to her fans during this time, it was only fitting that she chose cozy shoes for the occasion.

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling, sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals.[/caption]

To find the perfect house slipper that also can be worn outdoors, shop these similar styles below.

Minnetonka-Moccasins
Buy: Minnetonka Moccasins $39
buy it
Ugg-Fluff-Yeah-Slippers
Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper $100
buy it
Birkenstock-Mule
Buy: Birkenstock Boston Suede Clog $165
Buy it

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad