Ellen Wears the Coziest Birkenstocks With Wife Portia de Rossi on a Summer Stroll

Today, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, went on an outing in Santa Barbara, Calif., this weekend to celebrate the beginning of summer, and their outfits were suited for the occasion. The 62-year-old comedienne wore a dark blue button-down shirt with three-quarter length sleeves and coordinating navy pinstripe Bermuda shorts.

For footwear, the television show host opted for a pair of Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals. The shoes feature a suede leather upper construction, a cork footbed with shearling lining and EVA midsole. The silhouette has two shearling-lined straps that go across the top of the foot and are secured with metal buckles. The shoes cost $150 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Rachpoot/P&P/MEGA

Meanwhile, Portia chose a monochrome look as well. She wore a white short sleeve blouse with pinstripe detailing and a high neckline. The actress styled the shirt with loose-fitting, cropped creamy beige-colored trousers. As for shoes, she chose a pair of light-colored d’Orsay flats with a pointed toe.

Shearling-lined Birkenstocks appear to be DeGeneres’ go-to shoe. In March, we saw the star wearing this same style on IGTV, where she read her book “Ellen Degeneres Home” to her social media audience. This was part of an initiative to help raise money for charities, including Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

With DeGeneres trying to bring comfort to her fans during this time, it was only fitting that she chose cozy shoes for the occasion.

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals.[/caption]

To find the perfect house slipper that also can be worn outdoors, shop these similar styles below.