Dwyane Wade’s Neon Tie-Dye ‘Quarantine Uggs’ Give Him Pep in His Step Every Morning

Just because you’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style over comfort when you can have both. Dwyane Wade is proof. The athlete took to his Instagram on Wednesday to post about his new tie-dye Ugg slippers.

“Yo, I think I’m about to rename these Uggs quarantine Uggs. Yeah, these my quarantine Ugg vibes right here,” said Wade in his stories. “Gives me a little life in the morning when I put them on when I wake up.”

Dwyane Wade’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

The bright style comes from the comfort brand’s collaboration with Ovadia, a New York-based contemporary menswear brand. The Ugg x Ovadia Tasman Tie-Dye slipper coats leather uppers with smooth and colorful canvas fabric; the footbed cushions the foot with Ugg’s signature moisture-wicking sheepskin lining in a style described as “Brooklyn Grit Meets California Cool.”

Complete with a moccasin-style back tie, the shoe retails for $250 at Ugg.com.

Dwyane Wade’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

CREDIT: Ugg

As seen in his wife Gabrielle Union’s own Instagram stories, Wade matched the bright slippers to an all-red look with a graphic sweatshirt and matching shorts.

Gabrielle Union’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

As a family, the couple and their daughter Kaavia, 1, along with Wade’s daughter Zaya, 12, have been using their time in self-isolation to bond as a family. Their quarantine activities include playing indoor mini basketball, chilling out by their pool and even some arts and crafts — the former Miami Heat player sold one of his homemade paintings for $5,000 with the proceeds going to a charity of his choosing.

Wade’s experience in footwear goes beyond the basketball court. The now-retired basketball star launched Way of Wade in collaboration with Chinese brand Li-Ning in 2013 and has since created stylish footwear, apparel and sports accessories. Wade also has a collection of stylish and affordable men’s socks from his line Pwky, available at Target.

Spice up your quarantine footwear style with colorful slippers just like D. Wade.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Versace Jungle Satin Slippers, $150

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Crocs Lined Tie-Dye Clogs, $45 was $50

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Deer Stags Nordic Slippers, $28

