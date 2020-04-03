Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dwyane Wade’s Neon Tie-Dye ‘Quarantine Uggs’ Give Him Pep in His Step Every Morning

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
dwyane-wade-way-of-wade
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
Celebrities Wearing Uggs
View Gallery 14 Images

Just because you’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style over comfort when you can have both. Dwyane Wade is proof. The athlete took to his Instagram on Wednesday to post about his new tie-dye Ugg slippers.

“Yo, I think I’m about to rename these Uggs quarantine Uggs. Yeah, these my quarantine Ugg vibes right here,” said Wade in his stories. “Gives me a little life in the morning when I put them on when I wake up.”

dwyane wade, ugg, colorful, slippers
Dwyane Wade’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram

The bright style comes from the comfort brand’s collaboration with Ovadia, a New York-based contemporary menswear brand. The Ugg x Ovadia Tasman Tie-Dye slipper coats leather uppers with smooth and colorful canvas fabric; the footbed cushions the foot with Ugg’s signature moisture-wicking sheepskin lining in a style described as “Brooklyn Grit Meets California Cool.”

Related

Lucy Hale's PJ Shorts + Ugg Slipper Sandals Are the Most Relatable Quarantine Style

Best Lace-Up Sheepskin Boots for Women

A Fashion Editor's Work-From-Home Style Diary: Why Leggings Are the Ultimate Multitasker

Complete with a moccasin-style back tie, the shoe retails for $250 at Ugg.com.

dwyane wade, ugg, colorful, slippers
Dwyane Wade’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram
ugg, ovadia, tie dye, slippers, tasman
CREDIT: Ugg
Buy: Ugg x Ovadia Tasman Tie Dye Slippers $250
Buy it

As seen in his wife Gabrielle Union’s own Instagram stories, Wade matched the bright slippers to an all-red look with a graphic sweatshirt and matching shorts.

dwyane wade, ugg, colorful, slippers, red outfit, gabrielle union
Gabrielle Union’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram

As a family, the couple and their daughter Kaavia, 1, along with Wade’s daughter Zaya, 12, have been using their time in self-isolation to bond as a family. Their quarantine activities include playing indoor mini basketball, chilling out by their pool and even some arts and crafts — the former Miami Heat player sold one of his homemade paintings for $5,000 with the proceeds going to a charity of his choosing.

Wade’s experience in footwear goes beyond the basketball court. The now-retired basketball star launched Way of Wade in collaboration with Chinese brand Li-Ning in 2013 and has since created stylish footwear, apparel and sports accessories. Wade also has a collection of stylish and affordable men’s socks from his line Pwky, available at Target.

Spice up your quarantine footwear style with colorful slippers just like D. Wade.

versace slippers
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Versace Jungle Satin Slippers, $150

crocs, slippers, tie-dye
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Crocs Lined Tie-Dye Clogs, $45 was $50

deer stags, slippers, red, plaid, men
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Deer Stags Nordic Slippers, $28

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more stars who can’t get enough of Ugg shoes.

Want more?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Baby Girl Wears the Fuzziest Pink Boots + Matching Tutu in a Family Photo

Zaya Wade Makes Red Carpet Debut at the Truth Awards With Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade Protects Gabrielle Union from a Flying Basketball With His Custom Sneakers

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad