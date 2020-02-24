Dwyane Wade Protects Gabrielle Union from a Flying Basketball With His Custom Sneakers

This weekend was all about Dwyane Wade. The Miami Heat honored the three-time champion with a three-day jersey retirement celebration, bringing the whole family out for the ceremony before Saturday night’s game.

As the game kicked off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union sat courtside to catch all the action up close — and the action came right at them. Wade shared a photo that captured the moment he blocked Union from a loose ball using his Way of Wade sneakers, almost knocking over her drink in the process. As the former NBA star kicked up his foot to protect his wife he coincidentally showed off the bottom of his signature sneaker, which lists out all of his accomplishments and accolades including his championship titles and years inscribed onto the white sole in red lettering.

The now-retired athlete started Way of Wade in collaboration with Chinese brand Li-Ning in 2013 and has since created stylish footwear, apparel and sports accessories. He took to the line’s Instagram to share even more close-up shots of the customized pair for this weekend’s extravaganza. The high-top, black-upper sneakers feature three mock championship rings on the tongue’s pull tab with a cross-foot hook and loop strap and a white sole; the heel of the left foot showed a metallic “3”, Wade’s now retired number, while the right heel included the quote “My belief is stronger than your doubt.”

Li-Ning unveiled the Way of Wade Reburn II, a modern high-top with neoprene cuffs, at the brand’s fall ’20 show in Paris in January in addition to unveiling a collab with Jackie Chan.

