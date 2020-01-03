Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate 2020 in Matching Way of Wade Sneakers

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are celebrating the New Year in the best way they know how: unbeatable sneaker style.

The married couple shared photos from their New Year’s celebrations, wearing matching sets of black and white high-top sneakers from the former Miami Heat star’s own collection, Way of Wade, a collaboration with Chinese brand Li-Ning.

Wade styled his pair with a camo-printed jacket and pants and a black graphic T-shirt, while Union wore her sneakers with an ensemble from her newest collection with New York & Company — her leggings retail for $55 and her top sells for $50 with her blazer priced at $90.

The couple was joined by Wade’s son Zaire, 17, and Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris. Zaire was seen sporting a pair of Off-White high-top sneakers for the occasion, while Morris went with a set of Jordan Brand kicks.

Li-Ning and Wade joined forces in 2013 and have since created stylish footwear, apparel and sports accessories. Wade also has a collection of stylish and affordable men’s socks from his line Pwky, available at Target now.

Click through the gallery to see more of Gabrielle Union’s shoe style.

Want more?

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Family Wear Pajamas and Sneakers in Christmas Photo