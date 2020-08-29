Dua Lipa Poses in Black Power Suit and Matching Pumps for New YSL Campaign Video

Dua Lipa makes a case for the power suit in her new fragrance campaign with Yves Saint Laurent.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer posted a clip from the video campaign to her Instagram today. In the teaser, she sported a black blazer (seemingly sans top underneath) with matching ankle-length trousers and pumps for a svelte look. Following the theme of the fragrance titled “Libre Intense” (which translates to “Free Intense”), Lipa exudes confidence walking through an empty parking lot; she strides past a fire-emblazoned sign spelling out the words “Libre,” stands on top of a convertible and ultimately shouts at the end of the clip.

“Another oneeee with my @yslbeauty family!!” she captioned the photo. According to its product description on YSLbeauty.co.uk, the fragrance is designed to celebrate the freedom to express oneself and live life to the fullest. Lipa, who has long been known for her bold sense of style and vocal activism around issues like women’s rights, has worked with YSL Beauté since 2019.

Lipa has had other big milestones to toast to this month. She celebrated her 25th birthday on Aug. 22 and released a new remix record album this week with contributions from major artists including Madonna, Missy Elliott, BlackPink and others.