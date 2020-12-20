Dua Lipa Is A Winter Goddess In Valentino Haute Couture Dress & Feather Hat On SNL

As the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Dua Lipa lit up the stage with both her song and style choices.

While on stage singing her new hit single, “Levitating,” the Grammy-nominated artist wore an ethereal white floor-length gown from Valentino Haute Couture 2020 collection. The fendue-style dress was featured an ivory silk chiffon godet with a deep v-neckline. She teamed the eye-catching outfit with an oversized ostrich hat from the Phillip Tracey for Valentino collaboration, which debuted as a part of the same Couture collection.

Her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, let viewers at home admire the designer piece from afar and shared a jaw-dropping full look of the dress from backstage.

During her “Don’t Stop Now” performance, the award-winning musician opted for a vintage leopard print bustier-style top from Azzedine Alaïa. “It was such an honour to be invited back to the SNL stage for their last show of 2020. Felt so lucky to be rounding off my year with these performances and for SNL to have had me on for a skit too!?,!” the songwriter wrote on Instagram after her performance. “Watching everyone work and the magic behind it will be something i’ll never forget. Kristen Wiig and the whole cast were so cool and i’m still floating from all the energy 🤍 Thank you Lorne, Brian and Mel for all of your support. Thank you to my team who really are the best best BEST!!!

Alongside her several stylish on-stage looks, Lipa has mastered her off-duty aesthetic and has been spotted in countless ultra-chic street style ensembles. Earlier this week, the “New Rules” singer stepped out in a head-turning, floral printed ensemble from the Moncler Genius collection created in collaboration with Richard Quinn. For her more casual outfits, she opts for edgy footwear choices, such as her beloved Prada Chunky sneakers, as well as more athletic styles from Puma and Nike.

