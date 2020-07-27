Dua Lipa’s Plunging Tomato-Print Top, High-Waisted Jeans & Chunky Prada Sneakers Have Major ‘90s Vibes

Dua Lipa continued her ’90s-inspired style streak as she stepped out in New York yesterday.

The “Break My Heart” singer looked stylish in a plunging top from Ottolinger. The plunging shirt featured a black-and-white check gingham pattern with tomatoes printed over it. She teamed the blouse with high-waisted blackish gray jeans.

Dua Lipa out and about in New York on July 26. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/Splash News

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/Splash News

For footwear, the “Electricity” hit maker opted for her favorite chunky black sneakers from Prada’s fall ’19 collection. The kicks are fabricated from mostly rubber, with a ridged outsole, a round toe and soft mesh panels on the upper. On Modaoperandi.com, the shoes are stocked for $890 but only a few sizes are available.

Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Modaoperandi.com

Watch on FN

Lipa pulled together her look with a black quilted handbag from Chanel and a white face mask. She wore her hair pulled into an updo.

Dua Lipa out and about in New York on July 26. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/Splash News

This isn’t the first time the “IDGAF” performer has opted for an Ottolinger gingham-print top with high-waisted jeans and her beloved Prada kicks. While out and about in Brooklyn, N.Y. with friends on July 18, Lipa paired a black, white and yellow Ottolinger button-down with black jeans and her go-to sneakers for another ’90s-inspired look.

Dua Lipa wears an Ottolinger top with Prada sneakers in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Over the past few years, Lipa has become one of the biggest pop stars around — and along the way, she has also become a style icon to plenty of fans. When she’s not in her Prada sneakers, the A-lister has gone for designer footwear from the likes of Alexander Wang, Bottega Veneta and Fenty, along with Nike sneakers.

What’s more, the “It” girl has starred in campaigns for the likes of Pepe Jeans, Adidas Originals and Yves Saint Laurent, as well as landed front row seats for the runway shows of Marc Jacobs, Burberry and Topshop Unique. To put together her ensembles for red carpets and photo shoots, Lipa works with stylist Lorenzo Posocco, who has worked on plenty of editorials as well as fashion campaigns.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Dua Lipa’s best red carpet style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.