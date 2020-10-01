×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dua Lipa Brings Back This Controversial 2000s Trend With the Low-Rise Jeans & Futuristic Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
dua-lipa-prada-sneakers-shirt-jeans
Dua Lipa: November 2019
Dua Lipa: November 2019
Dua Lipa: November 2019
Dua Lipa: September 2019
View Gallery 27 Images

Dua Lipa returned home last night to her New York residence after a long day filming a secret project with none other than Miley Cyrus.

As she came back, the “Don’t Start Now” singer showed off yet another take on her retro-inspired style with a unique twist. Matching a Marc Jacobs T-shirt to super baggy low-rise jeans, her black high-rise lacy bottoms peeked out from over the top of her pants, a trend from the 2000s favorited by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie amongst others in decades past. She then accented the look with her favorite $2,800 Bottega Veneta pouch bag.

dua lipa, sneakers, prada, jeans, 1990s, shirt, marc jacobs, bottega veneta, purse, thong, whale tail
Dua Lipa arrives home from her music video set in New York, Sept. 30.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

On her feet,  Dua Lipa recycled her beloved futuristic sneakers. The chunky, lug-sole pair comes from Prada and feature leather-trimmed uppers with pockets of mesh atop a lace-up front. The lifted Combat style gives a 2-inch boost and retails for $890 at ModaOperandi.com.

Related

Miley Cyrus Pulls Off a Canadian Tuxedo Thanks to These Sleek Fall Boots

Dua Lipa Takes Us Back to the '90s In a Crop Top, the Ultimate Mom Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Christina Aguilera Wows in Leather Thigh-High Boots With a Lace Corset & Fringe Blazer

dua lipa, sneakers, prada, jeans, 1990s, shirt, marc jacobs, bottega veneta, purse, thong, whale tail
Dua Lipa arrives home from her music video set in New York, Sept. 30.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Watch on FN

dua lipa, sneakers, prada, jeans, 1990s, shirt, marc jacobs, bottega veneta, purse, thong, whale tail
A closer view of Dua Lipa’s Prada sneakers.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News
Prada, combat sneakers
Prada Chunky sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Modaoperandi.com

Before switching back into her everyday clothes, the singer was spotted on set in a soft white robe covering up her music video-ready look as she held onto her puppy Dexter. What was visible of the look was a few pieces of glittering jewelry as well as standout black strappy sandals that wrapped up the length of the British artist’s legs.

dua lipa, sandals, heels, dog, music video, song, miley cyrus
Dua Lipa on the set of a project with Miley Cyrus in New York, Sept. 30.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others. Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Dua Lipa’s best street style looks over the years.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad