Dua Lipa Brings Back This Controversial 2000s Trend With the Low-Rise Jeans & Futuristic Sneakers

Dua Lipa returned home last night to her New York residence after a long day filming a secret project with none other than Miley Cyrus.

As she came back, the “Don’t Start Now” singer showed off yet another take on her retro-inspired style with a unique twist. Matching a Marc Jacobs T-shirt to super baggy low-rise jeans, her black high-rise lacy bottoms peeked out from over the top of her pants, a trend from the 2000s favorited by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie amongst others in decades past. She then accented the look with her favorite $2,800 Bottega Veneta pouch bag.

Dua Lipa arrives home from her music video set in New York, Sept. 30. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

On her feet, Dua Lipa recycled her beloved futuristic sneakers. The chunky, lug-sole pair comes from Prada and feature leather-trimmed uppers with pockets of mesh atop a lace-up front. The lifted Combat style gives a 2-inch boost and retails for $890 at ModaOperandi.com.

Dua Lipa arrives home from her music video set in New York, Sept. 30. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Dua Lipa’s Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Prada Chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Modaoperandi.com

Before switching back into her everyday clothes, the singer was spotted on set in a soft white robe covering up her music video-ready look as she held onto her puppy Dexter. What was visible of the look was a few pieces of glittering jewelry as well as standout black strappy sandals that wrapped up the length of the British artist’s legs.

Dua Lipa on the set of a project with Miley Cyrus in New York, Sept. 30. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others. Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

