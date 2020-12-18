Dua Lipa Reimagines 1960s Style in a Floral Mini Skirt, Checkered Tights & Square-Toe Pumps

Dua Lipa channeled classic style trends from the 1960s with a very 2020 twist.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer previewed her designer look for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night as she took in the scenic Rockefeller Christmas tree amidst the New York snow. During the late-night show, Dua Lipa then hit the stage with Fallon to perform a holiday tune as she once more showed off her puffer set.

The British singer’s puffy jacket, mini skirt and tights all come from Richard Quinn’s collaborative collection with Moncler. The Moncler Genius designs debuted during Milan Fashion Week fall ’20 back in February and took the world by storm with their standout floral choices and strong hits of color. While her $1,615 skirt has since sold out, her Quilted Elke jacket is still available for $2,995 at Net-a-Porter.

As if her apparel wasn’t enough, Dua Lipa also tapped Moncler Genius x Richard Quinn for her footwear that camouflaged perfectly into her legwear. The 1960s-inspired square-toe pumps feature a three-dimensional daisy adornment complete with standout glittering embellishments; the design also comes set atop a 4-inch metallic architectural heel. Though the singer’s checkered iteration of Elsa printed satin pumps are sold out, a floral version is still available for $1,170 at Moda Operandi.

Watch on FN

Dua Lipa herself modeled the flower-adorned colorway of the square-toe pumps earlier this week as she prepped for her upcoming performance on “Saturday Night Live.” This go around, the “New Rules” singer chose a matching puffer jacket from Moncler and Richard Quinn with a black crop top and coordinating tights underneath for a blooming appeal.

Richard Quinn x Moncler Genius Elsa pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the singer will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Dua Lipa’s boldest looks over the years.