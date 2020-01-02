Dua Lipa Sparkles in Head-to-Toe Silver on New Year’s Eve in Miami

Dua Lipa glistened like a disco ball for New Year’s Eve festivities in Miami alongside boyfriend Anwar Hadid on Dec. 31.

The 24-year-old pop star posted an Instagram gallery showing off her glittery look — shoes included.

Lipa wore a silver custom crystal mesh Versace minidress with a reverse sweetheart neckline. Her pumps were also covered in crystals. The shoes had a slim stiletto heel and a pointed toe, with a low-cut vamp and topline extending the length of the leg.

Meanwhile, Hadid, brother to supermodels Gigi and Bella, wore a blue T-shirt with black pants and shiny black lace-up shoes.

While Lipa’s dress and heels seemed tailor-made for New Year’s Eve, the look was somewhat of a repeat for her. The “IDGAF” singer wore a hot pink version of her NYE dress on Dec. 4 at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan. She teamed the gown with matching shoes, choosing hot pink, pointed-toe pumps set on a stiletto heel.

Dua Lipa at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan this December. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Versace is a favorite brand of Lipa’s, as she’s chosen the Italian label’s wares for events such as the Grammy Awards and the Met Gala. Other go-to labels of hers include Saint Laurent, Alexander Wang and Dion Lee. Lipa’s outfits are put together with the help of wardrobe stylist Lorenzo Posocco.

