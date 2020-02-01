Dua Lipa Poses in Head-To-Toe Red Complete With the Perfect Ruby Slippers

Dua Lipa looked fiery and fierce in head-to-toe red in her latest Instagram post. The “New Rules” singer is not afraid to steal the spotlight in bold colors.

The 24-year-old posed for the camera while sitting on a folding chair. In one of the photographs, the star can be seen stretching her legs out and giving the camera a good look at her ruby red pumps from The Attico. The sparkling sequin shoes featured a pointed toe along with a strap that ran across the back of Lipa’s heels.

The pop star also wore a pair of straight cut pants in a bright shade of red along with a thick strapped tank top with a crew neck. She matched her makeup with her monochrome ensemble and wore metallic shimmering red eye shadow.

Lipa changed up the color scheme with her coat. She sported a silver puffer jacket that she let hang off of her shoulder. For accessories, the singer kept it simple. She wore thick cut black, orange and red rings as well as a thinner silver ring in the shape of a star.

The monochrome look is becoming increasingly popular among the most fashionable celebrities. For instance, model and influencer Bella Hadid is frequently spotted in some of the coolest monochrome looks. The 23-year-old posted a photo in December, for example, in an all white look consisting of a sweatshirt, sweatpants, high socks, an overcoat and a pair of white Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1s.

Related Hadid Favorite Elza Wandler on Her Wedding Capsule with MatchesFashion & More Kobe Bryant's Death: Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen & More Reactions on Social Media Cardi B Does Spring's Hot Pink Trend in an Arty Crystal-Embellished Gown at the Clive Davis Grammy Pre-Party

Want More?

Dua Lipa Sparkles in a Coral Minidress + Soaring Rose Gold Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Dua Lipa Wears 5.5-Inch Platform Heels on the Red Carpet at the Aria Awards

Dua Lipa Takes on Spring’s Hot Pink Trend With Chunky Prada Sneakers in NYC

Watch on FN