Dua Lipa Poses in a Red-Hot Bodysuit & Sky-High Sparkly Heels

Dua Lipa celebrated a milestone 10 million views on her “Break My Heart” music video in style.

The “Don’t Start Now” hit maker posed on Instagram today wearing a backless red bodysuit and soaring heels. The shoes, which boasted a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel, appeared to be covered in sparkling crystals.

“OVER 10 MILLION VIEWS ON #BMH 💔💔💔 THANK YOU!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #FutureNostalgia,” Lipa captioned her Instagram post. Within the first four hours of posting, the image had already garnered over 1.1 million likes.

The entertainer wore the same heels with a hot pink and white gingham bodysuit in an another Instagram post earlier in the week. The post was to promote the release of “Break My Heart.”

Like many of her fans, Lipa is currently under self-quarantine amid the United Kingdom’s effectual lockdown. The “New Rules” songstress is joined by boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella, as she stays at home.

Below, we’ve rounded up some super sparkly pumps to help you get a look similar to Lipa’s. All of them are accessibly priced, coming in at under $100.

Dream Paris Women’s Heels. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Dream Paris Women’s Heels, $22 to $39.

Jewel Badgley Mischka Rudy Pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Rudy Pump, $62 (was $89).

Katy Perry The Sissy Pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Katy Perry The Sissy Pump, $62 (was $89).

