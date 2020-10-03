×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dua Lipa Styles All-Black Ensemble With These Classic Puma Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Dua Lipa looks striking in Chrome Hearts dress out to dinner in NYC.Pictured: Dua LipaRef: SPL5190520 011020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Sonali / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
CREDIT: Sonali / SplashNews.com

Dua Lipa continues to make ’90s-inspired trends look modern and effortlessly cool. On Saturday, the ‘Break My Heart’ singer mastered a monochrome ensemble — pairing a sheer black polka dot top with a matching bralette underneath and black satin-like trousers with a utility belt.

View this post on Instagram

moonbeamzzzz 🌕

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

For footwear, the ‘New Rules’ artist chose a pair of Puma Classic+ sneakers in the black and white colorway. They feature a suede upper construction with foam lateral sides, branded detail on the sides and tongue, and a golden-hued logo on the heel tab. The sneakers retail for $65 and are available for purchase at puma.com.

Dua Lipa steps out in NYC following the birth of friend Gigi Hadid's daughter. Dua Lipa is dating Gigi's brother, Anwar, who just became an uncle.Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5188950 240920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Sonali / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa in New York City on Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Sonali / SplashNews.com

She wore a similar pair from the brand while walking in New York City, styling them with a barely-buttoned white shirt, black straight-leg jeans, a Bottega Veneta Shoulder Pouch bag and Bea Bongiasca jewelry.

Dua Lipa looks striking in Chrome Hearts dress out to dinner in NYC.Pictured: Dua LipaRef: SPL5190520 011020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Sonali / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Dua Lipa in New York City on Oct. 1.
CREDIT: Sonali / SplashNews.com

Watch on FN

Related

Miley Cyrus Pulls Off a Canadian Tuxedo Thanks to These Sleek 'Texas' Boots

Dua Lipa Brings Back This Controversial 2000s Trend With the Low-Rise Jeans & Futuristic Sneakers

Dua Lipa Takes Us Back to the '90s In a Crop Top, the Ultimate Mom Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Aside from these sleek retro shoes, the ‘Levitating’ artist often is spotted wearing her beloved Prada Combat Sneakers. The shoes feature a leather-trim mesh upper construction, lace-up front detail, and an on-trend rubber chunky lug sole with a 2-inch heel. They retail for $890 and are available for purchase on modaoperandi.com.

She most recently was spotted wearing these trendy shoes on Oct. 1 while out for dinner in New York City. For the outing, the 25-year-old styled them with a short-sleeve black and white printed dress from the Chrome Hearts x Art Basel Miami 2019 Exclusive capsule collection, a dark rose-toned Hermès Birkin Bag, and a white face mask.

Dua Lipa arrives back at Gigi Hadid's apartment after shooting a music video with Miley Cyrus in New York City. The pop star revealed a little black thong action over the top of her jeans as she walked from the car to the entrance.Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5190241 300920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dua Lipa in New York City on Sept. 30.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The day before, Lipa also was spotted wearing these futuristic shoes as a part of her effortlessly cool travel ensemble. She styled them with a Marc Jacobs tee-shirt and baggy low-rise blue jeans. She finished off the look with her Bea Bongiasca earrings and go-to black Bottega Veneta Shoulder Pouch bag. During the same week, the 25-year-old styled both these of-the-moment designer pieces with a semi-sheer floral top and another, darker pair of baggy blue jeans.

Click through this gallery to see some of Dua Lipa’s best red carpet style moments. 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad