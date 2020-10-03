Dua Lipa Styles All-Black Ensemble With These Classic Puma Sneakers

Dua Lipa continues to make ’90s-inspired trends look modern and effortlessly cool. On Saturday, the ‘Break My Heart’ singer mastered a monochrome ensemble — pairing a sheer black polka dot top with a matching bralette underneath and black satin-like trousers with a utility belt.
For footwear, the ‘New Rules’ artist chose a pair of Puma Classic+ sneakers in the black and white colorway. They feature a suede upper construction with foam lateral sides, branded detail on the sides and tongue, and a golden-hued logo on the heel tab. The sneakers retail for $65 and are available for purchase at puma.com.
She wore a similar pair from the brand while walking in New York City, styling them with a barely-buttoned white shirt, black straight-leg jeans, a Bottega Veneta Shoulder Pouch bag and Bea Bongiasca jewelry.
Aside from these sleek retro shoes, the ‘Levitating’ artist often is spotted wearing her beloved Prada Combat Sneakers. The shoes feature a leather-trim mesh upper construction, lace-up front detail, and an on-trend rubber chunky lug sole with a 2-inch heel. They retail for $890 and are available for purchase on modaoperandi.com.
She most recently was spotted wearing these trendy shoes on Oct. 1 while out for dinner in New York City. For the outing, the 25-year-old styled them with a short-sleeve black and white printed dress from the Chrome Hearts x Art Basel Miami 2019 Exclusive capsule collection, a dark rose-toned Hermès Birkin Bag, and a white face mask.
The day before, Lipa also was spotted wearing these futuristic shoes as a part of her effortlessly cool travel ensemble. She styled them with a Marc Jacobs tee-shirt and baggy low-rise blue jeans. She finished off the look with her Bea Bongiasca earrings and go-to black Bottega Veneta Shoulder Pouch bag. During the same week, the 25-year-old styled both these of-the-moment designer pieces with a semi-sheer floral top and another, darker pair of baggy blue jeans.
