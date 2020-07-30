Dua Lipa Matches a Canadian Tuxedo to a Pink Bralette & Edgy $1,490 Corset Booties

Dua Lipa just gave her double denim look an edgy twist.

The British singer debuted yet another vintage-inspired ensemble on Instagram today, showing off a layered pink bralette layered under an oversize denim jacket. The top flowed into her choice of matching mom jeans, pulling off what is known as a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion world.

The legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

The cuffed hem of her jeans sat right over a bold set of heels; her lace-up shoes wrapped across the top of the foot and looped around the ankle. The Balenciaga Corset booties include an elongated pointed toe and a sculptural square counter similar to that on the brand’s Knife boots and pumps.

The style sits atop a 4-inch metallic stiletto heel and is available now at Saks.com for $1,490.

Balenciaga Corset booties. CREDIT: Balenciaga

The “Break My Heart” songstress gave her look a pop of print in a plunging top from Ottolinger. The shirt highlighted a black-and-white check gingham pattern accented with a bold tomato print. She matched the blouse with high-waisted dark gray jeans.

On her feet, the “Electricity” hitmaker revisited her beloved chunky black sneakers from Prada’s fall ’19 collection. The standout shoes are constructed from mostly rubber and feature a lug outsole, a round toe finish and soft mesh overlays across the upper. On Modaoperandi.com, the shoes retail for $890 but only a few sizes are still available.

Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Modaoperandi.com

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

