Dua Lipa Pulls Off This Trending Styling Hack With a Little Help From Her Knife Heels

Dua Lipa made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night as she pulled off one of this season’s biggest styling hacks.

Taking to social media to show off her performance style, the “Don’t Start Now” singer stayed comfortable yet chic in an oversize pink shirt. The silky number came with an elongated hem, covering her black spandex shorts hidden underneath.

The effortless way of styling oversize tops over shorter bottoms has returned to the celebrity style scene amidst growing desires for comfy-chic apparel and athletic-inspired silhouettes during the current climate; stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more have frequented the combination in recent weeks with more on the horizon as fall starts to settle.

As for footwear, the British songstress tied up the boldest set of heels. The lace-up shoes wrapped across the top of the foot and looped around the ankle. Titled the Balenciaga Corset booties, the style include an elongated pointed toe and a sculptural square counter similar to that on the brand’s Knife boots and pumps.

Watch on FN

The style sits atop a 4-inch metallic stiletto heel and is available now at Moda Operandi for $1,490.

Balenciaga Corset booties. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Dua Lipa previously wore the wild booties at the end of July to match her denim-on-denim look. The singer debuted the vintage-inspired ensemble on Instagram, showing off a layered pink bralette layered under an oversize denim jacket. The top flowed into her choice of matching mom jeans, pulling off what is known as a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion world.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Click through the gallery to see more of Dua Lipa’s boldest styles over the years.