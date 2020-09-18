Dua Lipa Performs On Late Late Show In Alexandre Vauthier and Strappy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa stunned in a shiny sequined gold Alexandre Vauthier dress for her performance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. For shoes, the “Future Nostalgia” singer wore a pair of open-toed platform sandals.

The plunge neck minidress features a V neckline with slightly structured shoulders. Covered in shiny sequins, the dress is designed to invoke Vathier’s passion for 1980s glamour. There’s a slight waterfall drape to the dress, which Lipa paired with sheer black pantyhose.

Lipa’s shoes featured a silver buckle at the ankle with an adjustable ankle strap and a satin upper.

For the show, Lipa and Corden sang “New Rules” with a COVID-19-inspired twist.

“Wear your mask, wash your hands, it’s not like you have other plans,” they sang as Lipa pulls on a sparkly face mask that matches her Vauthier number perfectly.

This summer, the “Don’t Start Now” singer mastered the TikTok fashion trends, often spotted wearing tie-dye pants and Gen Z’s favorite Nike Air Force 1s.

Recently, the 25-year-old singer starred in a Yves Saint Laurent campaign video, wearing the coolest black powersuit. Lipa has worked with YSL Beauté since 2019 and has also appeared in campaigns for Adidas and Pepe Jeans.

Lipa released her latest album “Future Nostalgia” in late August which featured contributions from major artists such as Madonna, Missy Elliott and BlackPink.

