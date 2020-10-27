Dua Lipa Gets Edgy in a Netted Neon Dress & Thigh-High Leather Boots

Dua Lipa brought out another side of her edgy style for “Good Morning America” this week.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer joined the morning talk show yesterday to help announce two nominations for the upcoming American Music Awards. Set to perform on the award show herself on Nov. 22, Dua Lipa looked bold for the appearance in a lace and net-trim neon orange slip dress.

While the design is more summery, the British musician styled the number for fall with towering thigh-high black leather boots; the heels came complete with top handles to help with ease of wear.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others. Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Dua Lipa’s standout looks over the years.