Dua Lipa Goes Retro in ’80s-Inspo Workout Outfit + Chunky Nike Sneakers With ’90s Vibes

By Claudia Miller
Dua Lipa is making a case for retro style.

The 24-year-old songstress showed off her toned figure in an ’80s-inspired ensemble; she posed on a bike in a $40 bodysuit and $20 socks from her new line of merch for her song “Physical.”

She continued the throwback elements of the look by wearing a pair of Nike M2K Tekno sneakers. The black and white pair with pink accents blends silhouettes from the brand’s Monarch IV sneaker with a chunky ’90s-era midsole and futuristic distorted lines. The sneaker is currently on sale $63, saving you 37% off its original price of $100.

nike, m2k, nike m2k, sneakers, pink

Buy: Nike M2K Tekno $100 $63
Buy it

Lipa is a master at pulling off a leggy moment. At the Global Awards on March 5, the “One Kiss” singer wore a major high-leg slit gown with sheer tights and a pair of strappy sandals. With a lifted top at the ankle, the style resembles Gianvito Rossi’s strappy sandals with an over 4-inch heel; similar styles retail for $815.

dua lipa, global awards, dress, tights, heels, sandals, leg, slit
Dua Lipa arrives at the Global Awards in London, March 5.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

dua lipa, global awards, dress, tights, heels, sandals, leg, slit
A closer look at Dua Lipa’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out more chunky-soled sneakers that give a throwback feel.

tommy hilfiger, sneakers, chunky

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Chunky Sneakers, $137

ash sneakers, chunky

To Buy: Ash Flash Trekking Sneakers, $223

puma sneakers, pink, chunky

To Buy: Puma Thunder Rive Gauche, $50 was $120

