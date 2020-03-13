Dua Lipa Goes Retro in ’80s-Inspo Workout Outfit + Chunky Nike Sneakers With ’90s Vibes

Dua Lipa is making a case for retro style.

The 24-year-old songstress showed off her toned figure in an ’80s-inspired ensemble; she posed on a bike in a $40 bodysuit and $20 socks from her new line of merch for her song “Physical.”

She continued the throwback elements of the look by wearing a pair of Nike M2K Tekno sneakers. The black and white pair with pink accents blends silhouettes from the brand’s Monarch IV sneaker with a chunky ’90s-era midsole and futuristic distorted lines. The sneaker is currently on sale $63, saving you 37% off its original price of $100.

Lipa is a master at pulling off a leggy moment. At the Global Awards on March 5, the “One Kiss” singer wore a major high-leg slit gown with sheer tights and a pair of strappy sandals. With a lifted top at the ankle, the style resembles Gianvito Rossi’s strappy sandals with an over 4-inch heel; similar styles retail for $815.

Dua Lipa arrives at the Global Awards in London, March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out more chunky-soled sneakers that give a throwback feel.

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Chunky Sneakers, $137

To Buy: Ash Flash Trekking Sneakers, $223

To Buy: Puma Thunder Rive Gauche, $50 was $120

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

