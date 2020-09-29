Dua Lipa Goes Glam In Fall’s Biggest Pant Trend With Mind-Bending Pumps & a Very Special Guest

Dua Lipa headed out for a New York night with two very special guests in tow: her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and their puppy, Dexter.

Together, the couple left the Bowery Hotel on Monday night and showed off their own unique styles. The “Don’t Start Now” singer herself opted for an all-black look for the outing in a V-cut zip hoodie from Sami Miro Vintage (similar designs retail for $325) along with a take on this season’s biggest pant trend.

Leather and faux leather pants are taking over both the celebrity style and street style scenes; the bottoms offer an effortless yet luxurious appeal to elevate any casual piece like a sweater, crop top or, in Dua Lipa’s case, even a hoodie. You can find the pants on everyone from Bella Thorne to Oliva Culpo and Kendall Jenner.

Dua Lipa leaves the Bowery Hotel in New York, Sept. 28. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Dua Lipa’s pumps. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, Dua Lipa continued the monochromatic appeal of her ensemble in a unique pair of black heels. While from the front the pair appeared to be a sleek take on a classic pointed-toe pump with an ankle-wrap strap, it was the rear view that showed the shoe’s unique twist.

Instead of coming with a full heel counter as a pump normal would, the shoe actually featured a sandal-like back with a think strap atop a flat block heel. The style then dipped down in a d’Orsay style across the sides of the foot to lead to a platform toe in a standout mix between a pump and a sandal.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid leave the Bowery Hotel in New York, Sept. 28. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Dua Lipa leaves the Bowery Hotel in New York, Sept. 28. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s heels. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others. Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

