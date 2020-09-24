Dua Lipa Makes Vests Cool Again In a Barely-Buttoned Top & Skate-Style Sneakers

Dua Lipa made a case for vests for fall as she showed off her take on seasonal styling.

Dua Lipa CREDIT: MEGA

The “New Rules” songstress made her way back to an apartment in New York this afternoon in a black and white look that prepped for the upcoming cooler weather; the outfit layered a puffed black vest over a barely-buttoned white blouse and black straight-leg jeans. The singer then accented the look with a $3,700 purse from Bottega Veneta.

Dua Lipa steps out and about in New York, Sept. 24. CREDIT: Sonali/Splash News

Dua Lipa rounded out her whole New York-inspired ensemble with a pair of skater-chic sneakers. The low-top Puma pair came coated in a smooth jade green suede upper with white accents and pops of red and yellow along the sides.

Dua Lipa steps out and about in New York, Sept. 24. CREDIT: Sonali/Splash News

Watch on FN

The voice behind “Break My Heart” earned herself a style reputation for edgy yet glam pieces. Proving her bold and standout taste once more, the British singer donned a pleated skirt yesterday with a chained-up sweatshirt yesterday for a unique look on the job.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others. Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

As for Lipa herself, her go-to brands include everything from high-priced labels such as Alexandre Vauthier and Balenciaga to more affordable tags like Nike and Adidas.

Click through the gallery to see even more of Dua Lipa’s best style moments over the years.