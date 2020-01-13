Dua Lipa Takes on Spring’s Hot Pink Trend With Chunky Prada Sneakers in NYC

Dua Lipa has the cool girl’s answer to New York street style.

Lipa was spotted out and about in New York yesterday wearing an Orseud Iris racerback tank ($155 on the brand’s site) with baggy black sweats. The British singer layered a pink coat with a hot pink puffer lining over her top. The coat was a fitting choice, as bold pinks are trending for spring, thanks to brands such as Off-White and Versace.

Dua Lipa wears a pink coat over a tank and sweats with Prada sneakers in New York on Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Dua Lipa’s Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “IDGAF” hit maker sported Prada’s Pegasus sneakers. The shoes feature a double-soled platform heel for a height boost; the chunky, ridged outsole gives the kicks futuristic vibes. The trainers are available to shop now on Neimanmarcus.com, where they retail for $850.

Prada Pegasus sneakers. CREDIT: Neimanmarcus.com

The pop star completed her ensemble with a sparkling Alexander Wang purse, which costs around $2,000 on Shopbop.com, and dark, ovular sunglasses. She wore her blond locks pulled back to reveal layered earrings.

Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid, and it seems she may be sharing a closet with his sister, Gigi. For dinner in New York last night alongside Zayn Malik, Gigi sported the same Orseund Iris top and Alexander Wang bag as Lipa. The supermodel teamed her tank with black trousers and croc-embossed boots.

Gigi Hadid out and about in New York, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

