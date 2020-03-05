Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dua Lipa Has Her Leggiest Moment to Date In Strappy Sandals at the Global Awards

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

dua-lipa-dress-leg-slit
Dua Lipa: November 2019
Dua Lipa: November 2019
Dua Lipa: November 2019
Dua Lipa: September 2019
Dua Lipa arrived on the blue carpet of the Global Awards today wearing one of her leggiest looks to date.

The “New Rules” singer almost blended in with the backdrop at the awards in London wearing a high-neck black dress featuring blue and silver studs and an uber-high leg slit.

dua lipa, global awards, dress, tights, heels, sandals, leg, slit
Dua Lipa arrives at the Global Awards in London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
dua lipa, global awards, dress, tights, heels, sandals, leg, slit
A closer look at Dua Lipa's sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 24-year-old elongated her leg even further in wearing black satin semi-sheer tights under her gown and strapping them into stiletto-heeled sandals. By wearing the same color of footwear and stockings, Lipa made her legs appear to go on for miles as they melted into the shoes.

With their lifted top at the ankle, the style resembles Gianvito Rossi’s strappy sandals with an over 4-inch heel; similar styles retail for $815.

dua lipa, global awards, dress, tights, heels, sandals, leg, slit
Dua Lipa arrives at the Global Awards in London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
dua lipa, global awards, dress, tights, heels, sandals, leg, slit
A closer look at Dua Lipa’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

gianvito rossi, sandals, strappy, black

Buy: Gianvito Rossi Ankle-Strap Sandals $815
Buy it

Now in their third year, the Global Awards bring together the best in radio to celebrate stars in the music, entertainment and news industries. Dua Lipa is up for three awards tonight — Best Pop, Best British Act and Best Female — with fellow nominees including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more.

Styles like Lipa’s strappy sandals commonly appear on red carpets but you can master a similar look in the pairs below.

schutz sandals

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee Sandals, $160

stuart weitzman sandals

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, $398

vince camuto sandals, black

To Buy: Vince Camuto Lauralie Sandals, $99

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Flip through the gallery to see more of Dua Lipa’s top red carpet moments.

