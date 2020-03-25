Dua Lipa Poses in a Gingham Bodysuit & the Sparkliest Heels

Dua Lipa is promoting her new single, “Break My Heart,” in style.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer posed on Instagram in a pink and white gingham bodysuit with long sleeves and a high-cut bottom. For footwear, Lipa chose sparkling pumps. The shoes were set on a stiletto heel, with a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp.

She accessorized with a pair of oversize hoop earrings. “Break My Heart” makes its world premiere tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

In another post today, Lipa revealed that she will be on Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded” Instagram show at 3 p.m. ET today and is doing a Q&A session for her “Future Nostalgia” alum tomorrow. The “IDGAF” hit maker promoted the appearances in strappy white sandals and a long-sleeve minidress.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, residents in Lipa’s home country of Great Britain have been ordered to stay home, joining several other Western European countries as well as portions of the United States. The singer is self-quarantining with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella.

Below, we’ve rounded up some super sparkly pumps to help you get a look similar to Lipa’s. All of them are accessibly priced at well under $100.

