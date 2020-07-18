Dua Lipa Wears Fishnet-Cut Pants & Futuristic Chunky Sneakers For Lunch With Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa made her way across Manhattan this afternoon on a date with beau Anwar Hadid.

The “Don’t Start Now” songstress stopped for lunch in New York today in an off-the-shoulder black cutout top tucked into matching peek-a-boo fishnet-paneled pants. Anwar, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, contrasted the singer’s dark ensemble with a bright cut-off Lakers top and rolled-up jeans.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid out and about in New York, July 17. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

While Anwar continued his lighter vibe with classic all-white $90 Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, Dua Lipa layered in yet another all-black element to her monochromatic look. The chunky, lug-sole sneakers come from Prada and feature leather-trimmed uppers with pockets of mesh atop a lace-up front. The lifted Combat style gives a 2-inch boost and retails for $890 at ModaOperandi.com.

Just yesterday, the “New Rules” artist chose another skin-revealing number for a stop at a local recording studio in the city in a retro-chic number that matched a peek-a-boo ruched white bodysuit with low-rise tailored pants; her trousers came complete with a metallic chain belt detail while her top featured a high-neck knotted design.

The ’90s-theme of the singer’s look flowed down into her strappy sandals. Set atop a skinny stiletto heel, the slate black heels crisscrossed over the top of Dua Lipa’s foot and showed off her cherry red pedicure. The retro feel of the footwear comes after 2019’s huge revitalization of ’90s-style trends include neon colors and square-toe shoes.