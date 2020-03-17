Dua Lipa Tumbles in Sky-High Pumps in Throwback Video From ‘Physical’ Shoot

As she rides out quarantine, Dua Lipa is taking the time to go through her old videos.

The “IDGAF” singer posted a throwback clip to her Instagram account today in which she takes a tumble while riding piggyback in a pair of sky-high heels. According to Lipa, the video is from the set of her “Physical” music video.

“After an 18 hour shoot day we thought this was a smart idea at 2am in the morning,” she captioned the clip.

The two-time Grammy winner sports a pair of periwinkle-colored pants and matching pointed-toe stilettos in the video. The shoes appear to add about 5 to 6 inches of height. After Lipa falls off her friend’s back, another person on set exclaims, “Oh my god, are you OK?” The star seems to have taken the tumble in good humor, as she can be heard laughing in the video.

When it comes to fashion, Lipa tends to favor styles from high-end labels, such as Versace, Valentino and Jacquemus. For footwear specifically, the “Electricity” hit maker has chosen styles from the likes of Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi.

If you’re into the look of Lipa’s soaring heels, consider purchasing one of the options below — all accessibly priced at $200 or less.

To Buy: Pour La Victorie Cerry Pump, $90.

To Buy: Nine West Ezra Pump, $35 to $159.

To Buy: & Other Stories Block-Heeled Pump, $129.

