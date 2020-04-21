Dua Lipa’s Daisy Crop Top & Chunky Shoes Are So ’90s

It may be 2020, but when it comes to fashion, Dua Lipa has an eye toward the ’90s.

The 24-year-old pop star posed on Instagram yesterday in a chic ensemble with pre-Y2K vibes. Lipa wore a daisy-print crop top with a V-neckline and long sleeves. She teamed the top with bootleg black trousers.

For footwear, the “IDGAF” singer selected black shoes with a ’90s-like chunky outsole. A staple for “It” girls over 20 years ago, boots and sneakers with elevated lug soles have been trending again in recent seasons. With a slightly apocalyptic vibe, the lug sole seems poised for even further popularity amid the current crisis.

Lipa completed her look with dark sunglasses and a face mask, the de rigueur accessory of the year. She wore her freshly pink dyed locks pulled back into a casual updo.

“Off to buy dishwasher tablets brb,” Lipa captioned her Instagram post, which was liked by more than 1.23 million people.

The “Electricity” hit maker has been consistent throughout her career in choosing clothes and shoes from high-end labels, like Saint Laurent, Versace, Prada and Amina Muaddi. She often sports soaring heels for red carpets and television show appearances.

Dua Lipa wears a pink coat over a tank and sweats with Prada sneakers in New York on Jan. 12, 2019. CREDIT: Splash

Dua Lipa in Versace at the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa in Saint Laurent at the launch of the brand’s Libre fragrance, October 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

To get a similar shoe look to Lipa’s, consider purchasing one of the options we’ve rounded up below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Madden Girl Women’s Bounce Sneaker, $34 to $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Lugz Dot.com 2.0, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Buffalo Corin Platform Sneakers, $96 (was 124).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

