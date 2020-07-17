Dua Lipa’s Peek-a-Boo Bodysuit, Low-Rise Pants & Strappy Heels Are the Epitome of ’90s Fashion

Dua Lipa is bringing ’90s style into the new decade with her latest New York minute look.

The “Don’t Start Now” songstress left a recording studio today in Manhattan in a vintage-inspired ensemble that teamed a peek-a-boo ruched white bodysuit with low-rise tailored trousers; her pants came complete with a chunky chain belt detail while her top featured a high-neck knotted finish.

Dua Lipa spotted out and about in New York, July 16. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Dua Lipa’s strappy heels. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

The ’90s-theme of the singer’s look flowed down into her strappy sandals. Set atop a skinny stiletto heel, the slate black heels crisscrossed over the top of Dua Lipa’s foot and showed off her cherry red pedicure. The retro feel of the footwear comes after 2019’s huge revitalization of ’90s-style trends include neon colors and square-toe shoes.

Dua Lipa spotted out and about in New York, July 16. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Watch on FN

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s stiletto sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Vintage trends are no new thing for the British native. She can oftentimes be spotted in a retro ensemble, ranging from a 2000s-esque crop top and chunky boots layering to an ’80s-style metallic and neon combinations like her look in London in October 2019 paired to neon pink heels from The Attico.

Dua Lipa wears a pink coat over a tank and sweats with Prada sneakers in New York on Jan. 12, 2019. CREDIT: Splash

Dua Lipa wears a green fleece, silver pants and The Attico heels in London on Oct. 29, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dua Lipa front row at Marc Jacobs spring ’20, September 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “New Rules” singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others. Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Scroll through the gallery to see more of Dua Lipa’s standout styles over the years.