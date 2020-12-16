Dua Lipa Blooms in a Floral Puffer & Tights That Camouflage Into Her Square-Toe Pumps

Dua Lipa headed to the NBC studios in style today for “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals ahead of her upcoming performance this weekend.

The “New Rules” singer wowed upon arrival in an unmissable ensemble courtesy of Richard Quinn’s collaborative collection with Moncler. The Moncler Genius designs debuted during Milan Fashion Week fall ’20 back in February and took the world by storm with their standout floral choices and strong hits of color.

Dua Lipa herself modeled a puffer coat and coordinating leggings from the collab, both of which have since sold out; for fans of the look, similar coats retail for $2,490 whereas the brands’ tights tend to sell for $580.

Dua Lipa arrives at the studio to rehearse for “Saturday Night Live” in New York, Dec. 16. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

A closer view of Dua Lipa’s floral heels. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

As if her apparel wasn’t enough, Dua Lipa also tapped Moncler Genius x Richard Quinn for her footwear that camouflaged perfectly into her legwear. The 1960s-inspired square-toe pumps feature a three-dimensional daisy adornment complete with standout glittering embellishments; the design also comes set atop a 4-inch metallic architectural heel. Select sizes of the Elsa printed satin pumps are still available for $1,170 at Moda Operandi.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Dua Lipa arrives at the studio to rehearse for “Saturday Night Live” in New York, Dec. 16. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

Richard Quinn x Moncler Genius Elsa pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, Dua Lipa will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

