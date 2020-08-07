Dua Lipa Masters TikTok Fashion in a Cutout Shirt, Tie-Dye Pants & Shadow Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa made waves on the TikTok scene in style this week.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer showed off her impressive dancing skills in a new video posted to the app. Performing a trending routine to Doja Cat’s hit single “Say So,” the British native modeled an open-front white sweater with a pair of blue and pink tie-dye pants. The high-rise jeans are a design courtesy of Loewe that echo ’90s-era rave culture; you can find the split two-tone style for $650 at MyTheresa.com.

Her Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers in the Magic Flamingo colorway feature doubled-up accents from the mudguards to the eye stays and the signature Swoosh; the pair originally released in January 2019 with a retail price of $110 but not resell anywhere from $90 to $167 on resale site StockX.com.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow in White/Magic Flamingo. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

In addition to her bold-printed ensemble, Dua Lipa shared another new video on the platform wearing a ’90s-inspired look. The outfit teamed a tie-dye crop top collared shirt with high-rise mom jeans as well as what appeared to be the same pair of pink and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Dua Lipa’s style oftentimes consists of a revitalization of 1990s and 2000s-era trends such as low-rise pants, thong-toe sandals, chunky sneakers and more.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The singer previously appeared campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

