Dua Lipa Looks So ’90s in Her Slouchy Button-Down & the Chunkiest Prada Sneakers

It may be 2020, but Dua Lipa’s latest outfit looked straight out of a different decade: the 1990s.

While out and about at Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, N.Y. with pals on Saturday, the “Don’t Start Now” singer looked stylish in a black, white and yellow gingham button-down shirt from Ottolinger. A similar style is available from the men’s section at Ssense.com, where it’s on sale for $205, a 46% markdown from the initial $380 price tag. Lipa teamed the button-down with slouchy black pants.

Dua Lipa wears an Ottolinger top with Prada sneakers in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 18. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Dua Lipa’s chunky Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Electricity” hit maker opted for chunky black Prada fall ’19 sneakers. The kicks are fabricated from mostly upper, with a ridged outsole, a round toe and soft mesh panels on the upper. On Modaoperandi.com, the shoes are stocked for $890 but only a few sizes are available.

Lipa wore her hair pulled into a scrunchie and accessorized with gold huggies. The A-lister completed her look with a very ’90s-esque black mini bag, a black face mask and dark sunglasses.

Dua Lipa (C) wears an Ottolinger top with Prada sneakers in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 18. CREDIT: Splash News

This isn’t the first time that Lipa has been spotted wearing her chunky Prada kicks in recent days. On Friday, the “IDGAF” songstress opted for another outfit with ’90s flair as she went to lunch with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella. She looked chic in an all-black outfit, teaming her sneakers with an off-the-shoulder crop top and baggy pants with edgy fishnet detail.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid out and about in New York, July 17. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Over the past couple years, Lipa has become known for her chic style in addition to her hit songs. The “It” girl has starred in ad campaigns for labels such as Pepe Jeans, Adidas Originals and Yves Saint Laurent, as well as appeared on the front row at fashion shows for brands including Burberry, Marc Jacobs and Topshop Unique. While she may have put together her latest street style look on her own, Lipa partners with stylist Lorenzo Posocco to craft her outfits for red carpets and other appearances. In addition to teaming up with the star, Posocco also has worked on editorials and campaigns for labels like Bvlgari.

