Drake Shares Photo of Son Adonis Wearing Nike Air Force 1s to First Day of School

Proud dad alert. Drake took to Instagram this morning to post his son’s first day of school photo, and like father, like son, Adonis has a similar style as his rap star dad.

The two-year-old can be seen wearing a Chrome Hearts sweatsuit and like Drake, Adonis, of course, has an affinity for Nike. The toddler completed his look with all-black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” Drake captioned the photo.

The photo of Drake’s son, who he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux, is a rare one. He last posted Adonis on June 11 for Father’s Day and on March 30, which marked the first time he showed his child on social media.

In other Nike news, Drake looks to have his own merchandise on the way. The “Popstar” rapper recently shared images and videos of musicians and celebrities who received packages of the “Certified Lover Boy” Nike merch, which coincides with his upcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album. Product includes socks and hats, Nike T-shirts, a hoodie and a puffer jacket.

Although the Drake is continuing to tease the Nike “Certified Lover Boy” looks, the sportswear powerhouse has not confirmed release info.