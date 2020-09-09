Drake Shares Photo of Son Adonis Wearing Nike Air Force 1s to First Day of School

Proud dad alert. Drake took to Instagram this morning to post his son’s first day of school photo, and like father, like son, Adonis has a similar style as his rap star dad.
The two-year-old can be seen wearing a Chrome Hearts sweatsuit and like Drake, Adonis, of course, has an affinity for Nike. The toddler completed his look with all-black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” Drake captioned the photo.
The photo of Drake’s son, who he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux, is a rare one. He last posted Adonis on June 11 for Father’s Day and on March 30, which marked the first time he showed his child on social media.
View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
In other Nike news, Drake looks to have his own merchandise on the way. The “Popstar” rapper recently shared images and videos of musicians and celebrities who received packages of the “Certified Lover Boy” Nike merch, which coincides with his upcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album. Product includes socks and hats, Nike T-shirts, a hoodie and a puffer jacket.
Watch on FN
Although the Drake is continuing to tease the Nike “Certified Lover Boy” looks, the sportswear powerhouse has not confirmed release info.