Doutzen Kroes Wears the Shirt of the Summer With Denim Cutoffs & the Chunkiest Sneakers

Doutzen Kroes turned the grocery store into her personal catwalk today as she ran errands with her kids in Amsterdam.

The Dutch model was spotted checking out at the store in this season’s most beloved shirt: a classic white tank top. Celebrities, including Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo and more, have been flocking to this effortless silhouette during this time of athletically-inclined fashion trends and increased desire for comfort. Kroes tucked her version of the top into high-rise denim shorts, accessorized with oversized shades, a black belt and a crossbody bag.

Doutzen Kroes and her daughter out grocery shopping in Amsterdam, Aug. 16. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Doutzen Kroes’ colorful sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel prepped for a day of shopping and bike rides by opting for a retro-style sneaker. Coming from Reebok’s hit collaboration with Vetements, the Spike Runner 200 debuted in March 2019 and features hits of red, blue and black across a white mesh upper. Accented by a neon yellow collar, the style is set atop a chunky lifted midsole with a mixed tone outsole for traction. The style can still be found on sale for half off at Modes.com in select sizes for $307 (it orignally retailed for $614).

Vetements x Reebok Spike Runner 200. CREDIT: Courtesy of Modes

Above her chunky sneakers, Kroes also managed to layer in a subtle gold chain anklet. Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since witnessed a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and now Doutzen Kroes.

In addition to anklets and trending shirts, the model-turned-actress can be found in pieces from Dior, Ba&sh, J.W. Anderson and more when it comes to formal wear. She has also worked with top brands like Piaget, L’Oreal, Mugler and more as an ambassador and as the frontwoman for campaigns.

