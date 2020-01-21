Doutzen Kroes Goes Monochrome in This Major Boot Trend at Dior’s Spring ’20 Show

The stars were out in style for Dior’s spring ’20 couture show, held at Paris Haute Couture Week on Jan. 21.
Doutzen Kroes wore a coordinated skirt-suit, paired with black mid-calf boots. Her jacket had full-length sleeves and a cinched waist, creating an hourglass silhouette, and the skirt was knee-length.
The boots appear to be made of patent leather with a flat sole and a rounded toe. Kroes accessorized the look with a denim blue-colored shoulder bag.
Elsewhere, Alexa Chung opted for a brighter ensemble. The multihyphenate wore a bright blue, button-down blouse with long sleeves and a collar. She paired the top with a leather mini skirt, which featured an asymmetrical hemline, and sheer black tights. As for shoes, Chung went with a pair of pointed-toe black stiletto heels. They featured a low heel height and a strap around the ankle.
Actress Uma Thurman opted for a similar shoe style. sans hosiery. She wore a pair of black pointed-toe heels, as well, which featured a Mary-Jane style strap around the ankle. Thurman paired the classic footwear choice with a black V-neck top, navy and white gingham culottes, and a navy ankle-length coat. She accessorized the ensemble with a dainty pair of earrings.
Meanwhile, Jeanne Damas also decided on a more casual, yet classic and chic, look for the front row appearance. The French actress wore a pair of light-wash jeans with a beige, double-breasted trench coat. The jeans had a distressed fray along the hem and provided a stylish contrast to her tan, rounded toe boots.
Click through the gallery to see more stars on the front row at Dior’s spring ’20 couture show.
