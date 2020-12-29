Doja Cat Models Pointy Kitten Heels & Buzzy Square-Toe Bottega Veneta Sandals

Starting off the week in style, Doja Cat elevated her winter white ensemble with two chic shoe choices on Monday.

Here’s a close-up at Doja Cat’s first look. CREDIT: @dojacat/Instagram

The “Say So” artist chose a cream-colored silk blouse with long puffed belle sleeves, which the TikTok personality styled off-the-shoulder. For a similar look, the Jonathan Simhkai Alice Top embodies this one-shoulder silhouette and retails for $295 on fwrd.com. She wore the top with a pair of relaxed-fit white pants that appear to be made from a linen material with a drawstring waist. The Relaxed Cotton-Linen Pants from COS achieve a similar aesthetic and retail for $89 on cosstores.com.

Here’s a closer look at the entertainer’s brown slingback kitten heels. CREDIT: @dojacat/Instagram

For footwear, the “Like That” singer first teamed her at-home outfit with a pair of brown slingback kitten heels. These shoes feature a sharp pointed toe and a hoop ring detailing on the front in gold hardware. The Valentino Garavani VLGO slingback pumps offer a similar look and feature a 1.6-inch heel, completed with a gold logo along the front of the toe. They retail for $895 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a close-up of Doja Cat in her Bottega Veneta The Lido Sandals. CREDIT: @dojacat/Instagram

The “Candy” songstress then switched up her ensemble and teamed this light neutral-hued outfit with a pair of the of-the-moment $1,270 Bottega Veneta The Lido Sandals in the Wax colorway.

Bottega Veneta The Lido Sandal in Wax. CREDIT: Bottega Veneta

This celebrity-beloved shoe features the luxury label’s signature woven leather construction on the uppers and footbed with a wide toe strap, equipped with a 3.5-inch heel and on-trend square toe. These sandals are available for purchase in several colorways on bottegaveneta.com.

This sighting comes on the heels of the 25-year-old rapper’s November collection launch in collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. Some of the California native’s go-to shoe brands include Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi and Vivienne Westwood.

