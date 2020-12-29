×
Doja Cat Models Pointy Kitten Heels & Buzzy Square-Toe Bottega Veneta Sandals

By Elisa Lewittes
Starting off the week in style, Doja Cat elevated her winter white ensemble with two chic shoe choices on Monday.

doja cat white outfit
Here’s a close-up at Doja Cat’s first look.
CREDIT: @dojacat/Instagram

The “Say So” artist chose a cream-colored silk blouse with long puffed belle sleeves, which the TikTok personality styled off-the-shoulder. For a similar look, the Jonathan Simhkai Alice Top embodies this one-shoulder silhouette and retails for $295 on fwrd.com.  She wore the top with a pair of relaxed-fit white pants that appear to be made from a linen material with a drawstring waist. The Relaxed Cotton-Linen Pants from COS achieve a similar aesthetic and retail for $89 on cosstores.com.

doja cat shoes, kitte4n heels
Here’s a closer look at the entertainer’s brown slingback kitten heels.
CREDIT: @dojacat/Instagram

For footwear, the “Like That” singer first teamed her at-home outfit with a pair of brown slingback kitten heels. These shoes feature a sharp pointed toe and a hoop ring detailing on the front in gold hardware. The Valentino Garavani VLGO slingback pumps offer a similar look and feature a 1.6-inch heel, completed with a gold logo along the front of the toe. They retail for $895 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

doja cat, bottega veneta lido sandals
Here’s a close-up of Doja Cat in her Bottega Veneta The Lido Sandals.
CREDIT: @dojacat/Instagram

The “Candy” songstress then switched up her ensemble and teamed this light neutral-hued outfit with a pair of the of-the-moment $1,270 Bottega Veneta The Lido Sandals in the Wax colorway.

bottega veneta lido sandals
Bottega Veneta The Lido Sandal in Wax.
CREDIT: Bottega Veneta

This celebrity-beloved shoe features the luxury label’s signature woven leather construction on the uppers and footbed with a wide toe strap, equipped with a 3.5-inch heel and on-trend square toe. These sandals are available for purchase in several colorways on bottegaveneta.com.

This sighting comes on the heels of the 25-year-old rapper’s November collection launch in collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. Some of the California native’s go-to shoe brands include Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi and Vivienne Westwood.

Embrace the songstress’s buzzy shoe pairings with similar styles available below.

paris texas mules

To Buy: Paris Texas Square Toe Mules, $192 (from $320).

cult gaia yvette sandals

To Buy: Cult Gaia Yvette Sandals, $155 (from $388).

white jeffrey campbell mules

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Mr-Big Slide Sandals, $135.

Click through this gallery to see how more fashionable celebrities wear their Bottega Veneta shoes

